John Charles Glauda, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 22, 2020.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Anita and his brother Nicky. He is survived by his loving wife Isabella, son John and Meeghan, daughter Janine and Danny, daughter Gia and Darren, his 12 beautiful grandchildren John Charles, Karleigh, Danny, Jamison, Dean, James, Addison, Darren, Jesse, Landon, Lianna and baby Dillon John who were his pride and joy. Also survived by his brother Gerard, 2 sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews and friends.

John proudly served with the United States Army on Active Duty in Vietnam. He owned and operated Ace Carting Company, Inc. and was in the sanitation business, which he loved, for over 50 years. John's warm, outgoing and friendly personality made an impact on all who met him and he will be greatly missed.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Donations can made in John's memory to Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.org) or Memorial Sloan Kettering for Melanoma Research

https://secure2.convio.net/mskcc/site/Do nation2;jsessionid=00000000.ap p20098?df_id=15105&mfc_pref=T&15105.donation= form1&NONCE_TOKEN=CA55BC6F 9F7A587BCD04297CA06660AB
