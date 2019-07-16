Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
Garfield - John Cherniansky, of Garfield, passed away on July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna (Styranec). Loving father to Hilde Dyer and her husband Wayne of Denville & Anne Eckert and her husband Gil of Middletown. Loving grandfather to Kristian & Katarina "Katie" who he said was his heart.

Mr. Cherniansky was born in Banicha, Ukraine and came to the United States in the early 1950's settling in Garfield, he lived with his daughter Anne in Middletown for the past few years. He was a factory worker for 38 years at Okonite Co. in Passaic. He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. He was one of the founders and a member of the Ukrainian Center in Passaic and the Ochis Organization. He was proud to be a citizen of the United States and raise his family in New Jersey.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Thursday at 8:45 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment - Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Hamptonburgh, NY. Visiting Wednesday 5 PM to 8 PM. Parastas Wednesday at 6 PM. www.marroccos.com
