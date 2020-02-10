|
John Chiavelli, 73, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 with his family by his side.
John was born on May 30, 1946, in the Bronx, NY, to Josephine and Geraldo Chiavelli and was the oldest of three children. He married RoseMarie Ungolo on May 28, 1967, in the Bronx, NY.
Left to honor and remember him are his two children, John Chiavelli and Michele (Anthony) Caterino; five grandchildren, John Chiavelli, Jake Chiavelli, Jenna Chiavelli, Joey Caterino, and Michael Caterino; and his brother Jerry Chiavelli. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife, RoseMarie and sister, Annette.
John worked tirelessly during his life to be the consummate provider that he was. His greatest achievement will always be his family legacy. His ultimate joy was seeing his children graduate college and become professionals. In addition, he was the most proud of his five grandchildren, each one who he had a unique and special relationship with. The countless lives that he touched with his generosity are immeasurable. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, February 12 from 2-4:30 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating John's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Thursday, February 13 at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com