Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
John Cofrancesco Obituary
John Cofrancesco passed away in the morning on March 19. He was 52 years old. John was born in Paterson and raised in Elmwood Park, NJ, earned his BA at Rutgers University. He dedicated his life to helping older adults as an administrator for nursing facilities. He lived with his family in Bergenfield.

He was a much loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friends.He is survived by his wife Angela, son Dylan and step son Miguel Meola, as well as his parents Joseph and Lucy Cofrancesco, his siblings Angelo and wife Halina, Joseph, and Gary and wife Diane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a great nephew, cousins and friends.

Due to the recent concerns of group gatherings, there will not be a memorial service but a celebration of life will take place in the upcoming months.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, www.patrickjconte.com
