D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wanaque - Colatarci, John age 28 of Wanaque on Monday May 27, 2019. He was born in Warwick, NY and lived in Wanaque all his life. He was an equipment operator for Passaic County Road Department. Beloved son of Justin and Cindy (Harty) Colatarci of Wanaque. Loving brother of Christopher Vicari of Wanaque, Cynthia Flynn of Hewitt, April Vicari of Oak Ridge and Rebecca Colatarci of Wanaque. Memorial gathering on Saturday 1PM to 3PM at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
