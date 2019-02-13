|
John Colvin Dack
Sarasota, FL - John Colvin Dack of Sarasota, FL, and Mahwah, NJ formerly of Wyckoff, NJ died Feb. 7, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born to Martha (Bowsfield) and Dr. Gail Dack in the family farmhouse in Elgin, Illinois.
He attended Kemper Military School and served in the Coast Guard where he traveled the world on approximately 20 different ships. He then attended Lake Forest College where he met his wife Gretchen Hill. Following graduation, he began a long career with IBM where he continued his travels by living in many cities in the US and Paris, France.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, their sons John Philip and David Hill, both of Mahwah, NJ, his sister, Carol, daughter-in-law Lee Ann, grandchildren Lauren, John, Brian, Jason, Kevin, Haley, and great-grandchildren Sophia and Paige.
He enjoyed photography, golf. woodworking, raising award-winning rabbits, and creating Nantucket baskets.
There will be no service at this time. Burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery and a memorial service will be for the family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tidwell Hospice Philanthropy Dept, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34338 would be appreciated.