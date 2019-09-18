Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Avenue
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Avenue
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
868 Ringwood Avenue
Haskell, NJ
View Map
John Conte

John Conte

Wanaque - Conte, John, age 83 of Wanaque on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born and lived in Bronx, New York, before moving to Wanaque in 1961. He was a retired New York City Fire Fighter for twenty eight years and a Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Claudia (D'Arco) of Wanaque. Loving father of Sylvia Caruso of Egg Harbor, Rosemarie Conte of Wanaque and Carla Conte of Wanaque. Brother of Andrew Conte of Egg Harbor, Vinny Conte of Long Island and the late Nick Conte. Grandfather of Devin J. Caruso. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell on Thursday 9:30 AM and a 10 AM Funeral mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Visitation on Wednesday 3pm-7pm. Entombment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah
