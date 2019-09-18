|
John Conte
Wanaque - Conte, John, age 83 of Wanaque on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born and lived in Bronx, New York, before moving to Wanaque in 1961. He was a retired New York City Fire Fighter for twenty eight years and a Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Claudia (D'Arco) of Wanaque. Loving father of Sylvia Caruso of Egg Harbor, Rosemarie Conte of Wanaque and Carla Conte of Wanaque. Brother of Andrew Conte of Egg Harbor, Vinny Conte of Long Island and the late Nick Conte. Grandfather of Devin J. Caruso. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell on Thursday 9:30 AM and a 10 AM Funeral mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Visitation on Wednesday 3pm-7pm. Entombment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah