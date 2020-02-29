Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church
400 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ
Paramus - Craper, John, 96, of Paramus, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Before retiring, John worked for Union Local 325, Jersey City, as a Construction Worker. He was a member of Chapter 32 in Bergenfield. John was a highly decorated Army veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.

Cherished husband of the late Christine (nee Lovero). Loving father of Christine Avagliano of Maywood and John Capra and his wife Stephanie of Dumont. Treasured grandfather of John (Katharine) Capra, Heather (Damon) DeBenedetto, Melissa (Brian) Klein, Brian Capra, and great-grandsons Nicolas, Bailey, Justin, Christian and Henry.

Family will receive friends on Monday March 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church 400 Maywood Avenue Maywood. Private interment Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
