John Craper
Paramus - Craper, John, 96, of Paramus, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Before retiring, John worked for Union Local 325, Jersey City, as a Construction Worker. He was a member of Chapter 32 in Bergenfield. John was a highly decorated Army veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.
Cherished husband of the late Christine (nee Lovero). Loving father of Christine Avagliano of Maywood and John Capra and his wife Stephanie of Dumont. Treasured grandfather of John (Katharine) Capra, Heather (Damon) DeBenedetto, Melissa (Brian) Klein, Brian Capra, and great-grandsons Nicolas, Bailey, Justin, Christian and Henry.
Family will receive friends on Monday March 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday March 3, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church 400 Maywood Avenue Maywood. Private interment Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675
