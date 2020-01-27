|
|
John Creighton Collins
Port St. Lucie, FL - John Creighton Collins, 87 of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly from Clifton NJ passed away peacefully at his home on January 14th.
Born on June 7th, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey, John resided in Clifton for nearly 4 decades until he retired and moved to Florida.
John was a proud Korean war veteran where he served in the Army and was stationed in Washington DC guarding The White House.
He was a Master Machinist and worked for Continental Can Company located in Paterson NJ for almost 30 years.
John loved football, and enjoyed rooting for his favorite team, the NY Giants.
He was a member of the Clifton Elks Lodge #1569 since 1994 and enjoyed collecting pins from various Elk Lodges.
John was married to Gene (née Gomes) who predeceased him in 2010. They were married for 49 years.
In lieu of services, John's wishes are for donations to Treasure Coast Hospice in his memory.
Donate Today - Generosity Transforms Lives | Treasure Coast Hospice
;(function()
{
var adKeyValue = 't=';
adKeyValue += escape('clio=VFW');
adKeyValue += escape('&cobrand=northjersey');
adKeyValue += escape('&linkurl=https://heroes.vfw.org/page/23487/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=Legacycom&utm_source=Legacycom&utm_medium=Display&utm_campaign=clio');
adKeyValue += escape('&fn=John');
adKeyValue += escape('&ln=Collins');
var adClkUrl = 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/jump?iu=/423686928/prod/obit-aff/obit-premium/clio-inline-1&' + adKeyValue + '&sz=1x1&c=169407286';
var adImpUrl = 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ad?iu=/423686928/prod/obit-aff/obit-premium/clio-inline-1&' + adKeyValue + '&sz=1x1&c=169407286';
document.write("VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());.jpg"ALT="logo"BORDER="0">