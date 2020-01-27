Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Creighton Collins


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Creighton Collins Obituary
John Creighton Collins

Port St. Lucie, FL - John Creighton Collins, 87 of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly from Clifton NJ passed away peacefully at his home on January 14th.

Born on June 7th, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey, John resided in Clifton for nearly 4 decades until he retired and moved to Florida.

John was a proud Korean war veteran where he served in the Army and was stationed in Washington DC guarding The White House.

He was a Master Machinist and worked for Continental Can Company located in Paterson NJ for almost 30 years.

John loved football, and enjoyed rooting for his favorite team, the NY Giants.

He was a member of the Clifton Elks Lodge #1569 since 1994 and enjoyed collecting pins from various Elk Lodges.

John was married to Gene (née Gomes) who predeceased him in 2010. They were married for 49 years.

In lieu of services, John's wishes are for donations to Treasure Coast Hospice in his memory.

Donate Today - Generosity Transforms Lives | Treasure Coast Hospice

;(function() { var adKeyValue = 't='; adKeyValue += escape('clio=VFW'); adKeyValue += escape('&cobrand=northjersey'); adKeyValue += escape('&linkurl=https://heroes.vfw.org/page/23487/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=Legacycom&utm_source=Legacycom&utm_medium=Display&utm_campaign=clio'); adKeyValue += escape('&fn=John'); adKeyValue += escape('&ln=Collins'); var adClkUrl = 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/jump?iu=/423686928/prod/obit-aff/obit-premium/clio-inline-1&' + adKeyValue + '&sz=1x1&c=340846090'; var adImpUrl = 'https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ad?iu=/423686928/prod/obit-aff/obit-premium/clio-inline-1&' + adKeyValue + '&sz=1x1&c=340846090'; document.write("VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }());.jpg"ALT="logo"BORDER="0">
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -