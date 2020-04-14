|
|
John Cuffe, age 86, of Hillsdale, NJ passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Born in County Cork, Ireland, he came to this country in 1954. John served in the United States Army and settled in the Bronx with an honorable discharge. He married Kathleen Clifford in 1958 and moved to Hillsdale in 1960. John was a faithful member of his church and was an active member of the Holy Name Society. He was an usher and served Our Lord in many other ministries. John is predeceased by his son John and his daughter Kathryn. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathleen, his children James (Lynn), Michael (Ann), Margaret, Joseph (Kathy), Edmond, William, Robert (Ruth) and daughter in law Donna. Grandchildren John, Ken, Michael, Taylor, Tim, and Daniel, and many nieces and nephews. Becker-funeralhome.com