John Curtis
Ho-Ho-Kus - John Richard Curtis, 89, a longtime resident of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, died peacefully in his sleep with his family nearby on February 7, 2019.
Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, as a child and young adult he lived in Burlington, Vermont. He graduated from Burlington High School and the University of Vermont, where he met his wife, Anne Williams Curtis. They started a family in Burlington before relocating to New Jersey.
In New Jersey his career spanned nearly 25 years at Bendix Aviation Corporation in Teterboro, NJ, followed by another decade at Simmonds Precision Motion Controls, Inc., in Cedar Knolls, NJ. He volunteered as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Ho-Ho-Kus Boy Scout Troop 54. He spent many summer weeks with his sons and other scouts on campouts at Floodwood Mountain Reservation in the Adirondacks; he particularly enjoyed their extended canoe trips through the St. Regis Lakes area. He also led the troop's curbside newspaper recycling program in the days before the town took over this service. Ever since buying his first car as a teenager—a 1927 Dodge Brothers sedan—he was passionate about motor vehicles. He was a longtime member of the Dodge Brothers Club, and regularly attended antique car shows around the mid-Atlantic.
Survivors are his son, Jon W. Curtis (Barbara) of Saranac Lake, NY and daughter Jody Curtis and son-in-law Kirby Behre of Bethesda, MD. Also survived by grandchildren Linda (Jon) Hutchins of Indian Lake, NY, Sarah Curtis of Saranac Lake, NY, Jonathan (Catherine) Curtis and great grandchildren Kyle and Abigail Curtis of Freiburg, Germany, William (Halley) Paulson of Erie, PA, Jennifer Curtis of Saranac Lake, NY, Curtis Behre of Burlington, VT, Jackson Behre of Brooklyn, NY and Peter Curtis of Saranac Lake, NY.
He was predeceased by his wife Anne in 2015 and his son Kim S. Curtis in 1996.
The family wishes to thank John's aide Banana for more than five years of wonderful caregiving.
Memorial services will be private, with interment at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ. Arrangements by C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home.