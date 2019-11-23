|
John D. Correale
Clifton - John D. Correale, 72, of Clifton, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Mr. Correale resided in Clifton for most of his life. Before his retirement, he was employed as a salesman with Golick Martins, Inc. of Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Previously, he was employed as a manager for Pathmark in various North Jersey locations and as a salesman with Haddon House Foods in New Jersey.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans National Chapter. He was also a benefactor of .
Mr. Correale was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith I. Correale in 2016 and his parents, Regina and Carlo Cannistraci.
Survivors include: two devoted daughters, Cindy Bertinato and her husband, Joe of Clifton and Sandy Donetz and her husband, Greg of Prospect Park; one dear brother, Philip Correale of Lindenhurst, IL; and three loving grandchildren, Liberty and Dakota Bertinato and Gregory Donetz, Jr.
Visiting will be held Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by entombment at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Washington Twp. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.