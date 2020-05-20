John D. Davis
New Milford - John Donald Davis, Sr., 91, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born July 23, 1928 to Robert and Roselyn (Crosson) Davis in Fernandina Beach, FL. On October 3, 1951 he married Consuelo Verdelle Pinado at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx, NY.
John is survived by 11 of his 13 children, Joseph (Bernadene) Davis, John (Robert) Davis, Jr., Maria (Al) Green, Nafisa Sharriff, Consuelo Davis, Angela Davis, Michael Davis, Christopher Davis, Christina Davis, Mark Davis and Emilie Davis, many loving grand and great grandchildren, and his brother Edwin (Dorothy) Davis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Consuelo, their eldest daughter, Elizabeth Strother and infant son Anthony Davis.
John served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service for 40 years following the war. He was a key player on the GPO softball team for most of his years with the Postal Service. John was a faith-filled Catholic gentleman who loved family above all else and was known as "Papa John" by nearly everyone who met him. He also loved sports -- baseball, softball, and golf (which he played up until the end), and loved to cook for his extended family and friends.
A celebration of Papa John's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the John Davis, Sr. memorial fund: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6639146&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Visit John's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
New Milford - John Donald Davis, Sr., 91, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born July 23, 1928 to Robert and Roselyn (Crosson) Davis in Fernandina Beach, FL. On October 3, 1951 he married Consuelo Verdelle Pinado at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx, NY.
John is survived by 11 of his 13 children, Joseph (Bernadene) Davis, John (Robert) Davis, Jr., Maria (Al) Green, Nafisa Sharriff, Consuelo Davis, Angela Davis, Michael Davis, Christopher Davis, Christina Davis, Mark Davis and Emilie Davis, many loving grand and great grandchildren, and his brother Edwin (Dorothy) Davis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Consuelo, their eldest daughter, Elizabeth Strother and infant son Anthony Davis.
John served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service for 40 years following the war. He was a key player on the GPO softball team for most of his years with the Postal Service. John was a faith-filled Catholic gentleman who loved family above all else and was known as "Papa John" by nearly everyone who met him. He also loved sports -- baseball, softball, and golf (which he played up until the end), and loved to cook for his extended family and friends.
A celebration of Papa John's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the John Davis, Sr. memorial fund: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6639146&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Visit John's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.