Services
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
Queen of Peace Church
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DiGiacinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. DiGiacinto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. DiGiacinto Obituary
John D. DiGiacinto

North Arlington - John D. DiGiacinto, 89, of North Arlington, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. John was the devoted husband for 64 years of Rose DiGiacinto (nee Ambrosio); the beloved father of Angela Chowansky and her husband Joseph, Maria Pech and her husband Alfred, Susan DiGiacinto, Janet DiGiacinto-Patella and her husband Edmund, and John DiGiacinto and his wife Kathy; and the cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 30th in Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington (time to be announced), Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation will be held at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Tuesday, October 29th from 4-8 p.m.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parow Funeral Home
Download Now