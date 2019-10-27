|
John D. DiGiacinto
North Arlington - John D. DiGiacinto, 89, of North Arlington, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. John was the devoted husband for 64 years of Rose DiGiacinto (nee Ambrosio); the beloved father of Angela Chowansky and her husband Joseph, Maria Pech and her husband Alfred, Susan DiGiacinto, Janet DiGiacinto-Patella and her husband Edmund, and John DiGiacinto and his wife Kathy; and the cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 30th in Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington (time to be announced), Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation will be held at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Tuesday, October 29th from 4-8 p.m.