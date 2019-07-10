|
Ocean View, DE - VOIT, John D., age 79, of Ocean View, DE, died on July 4, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was raised in Garfield living in Clifton many years before settling in Ocean View, DE 18 years ago. He retired as a supervisor at Continental Can in Paterson after working with them 39 years. He is survived by two children, Stacey Costa and Jamie Voit (Michelle), his wife Barbara (nee Mazur) and her two children, Renee Woloszyn and Joseph Ritchie (Darlene), a sister, Claudia Kernaghan (Phil), and 12 grandchildren, Michael Jr., Joseph, Michela, Nicholas, Johnny, Stephen, Christopher, Derek, Cole, Sidney, Mason, and Hunter. He is predeceased by his son, John in 2011, and his siblings, Joseph Voit and Bobbi Voit. The funeral is Friday, July 12, 2019, for a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the . Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com