Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Voit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Voit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Voit Obituary
John D. Voit

Ocean View, DE - VOIT, John D., age 79, of Ocean View, DE, died on July 4, 2019. Born in Paterson, he was raised in Garfield living in Clifton many years before settling in Ocean View, DE 18 years ago. He retired as a supervisor at Continental Can in Paterson after working with them 39 years. He is survived by two children, Stacey Costa and Jamie Voit (Michelle), his wife Barbara (nee Mazur) and her two children, Renee Woloszyn and Joseph Ritchie (Darlene), a sister, Claudia Kernaghan (Phil), and 12 grandchildren, Michael Jr., Joseph, Michela, Nicholas, Johnny, Stephen, Christopher, Derek, Cole, Sidney, Mason, and Hunter. He is predeceased by his son, John in 2011, and his siblings, Joseph Voit and Bobbi Voit. The funeral is Friday, July 12, 2019, for a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the . Arrangements by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now