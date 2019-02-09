Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home For Funerals
1591 Alps Rd
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Moore's Home For Funerals
1591 Alps Rd
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Haskell - age 70, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. John was born in Paterson and lived in Haskell. Mr. Dale served in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He was employed by US Post Office in Teterboro, as a logistic manager for 38 years, retiring in 2010. John played, and had a collection of, both acoustic and electric guitars. Mr. Dale is survived by his beloved children, Kelly and her husband Nick Gisonna, and Andrew Dale; his cherished grandson James; his devoted brother Robert Dale; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn (Occhipinti) Dale, and his sister June MacKenzie. Friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation on Monday from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne, with a military honors service at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, www.aspca.org
