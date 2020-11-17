1/
John De Falco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John De Falco, 85, of Garfield, passed away on November 15, 2020. Before retiring John was a truck driver for Tri State Trucking in Carlstadt and a water meter reader for the City of Garfield. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 560. He was also an avid pianist and enjoying playing for his friends and family. John was a parishioner and usher of our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church and an active member of the Holy Name Society. Predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Antoinette (nee De Somma) De Falco. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Crocco). Devoted father of John De Falco and wife Regina of Wyckoff and Kim Internoscia of N. Plainfield. Loving grandfather of John, Nicholas, Michael, Olivia, Christina and Matthew. Dear brother of Josephine Madonna and the late Augie, Al, Bo De Falco and Anita De Rosa, Amelia Podesta, Ida Di Filippi and Gloria Hanley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved