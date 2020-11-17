John De Falco, 85, of Garfield, passed away on November 15, 2020. Before retiring John was a truck driver for Tri State Trucking in Carlstadt and a water meter reader for the City of Garfield. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 560. He was also an avid pianist and enjoying playing for his friends and family. John was a parishioner and usher of our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church and an active member of the Holy Name Society. Predeceased by his parents Giovanni and Antoinette (nee De Somma) De Falco. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Crocco). Devoted father of John De Falco and wife Regina of Wyckoff and Kim Internoscia of N. Plainfield. Loving grandfather of John, Nicholas, Michael, Olivia, Christina and Matthew. Dear brother of Josephine Madonna and the late Augie, Al, Bo De Falco and Anita De Rosa, Amelia Podesta, Ida Di Filippi and Gloria Hanley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com