John De Liso



Ringwood - De Liso, John age 67 of Ringwood formerly of Lyndhurst on Tuesday October 20, 2020. He was born in Hackensack and lived in Ringwood. He was a route salesman for Farmland Dairies for thirty-five years retiring in 2015 and recently retired from three county Volkswagon. John was a shop steward for the Teamsters Union, a member of the Cupsaw Lake Athletic Association and the drummer for the band, Reminsce. Beloved life long partner and soul mate of Elizabeth (Caraccia) De Liso of Ringwood, loving father of Michael De Liso and his wife Liz of Lyndhurst, Kenneth De Liso and his wife Brianna of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y and Paul De Liso and his wife Ana of Wayne. Dear grandfather of Rocco and Cora De Liso. John was adored by his family and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral service Saturday 9:30am at funeral home followed by interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, N.J.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store