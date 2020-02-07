Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
John De Napoli

Toms River - John De Napoli , 96, of Toms River, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John was an Air Force veteran who played the saxophone in the military band and served our country proudly during World War II.

Cherished husband of 52 years to the late Marjorie De Napoli (nee De La Roche) (2007). Loving father of Sheree and Toni. Treasured grandfather of two granddaughters their husbands, and three great granddaughters. Also survived by two nephews and one niece. John also leaves behind his beloved show dog Rosie. The family would like to thank John's nurse Jessica for all her help.

Family will receive friends on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
