Wallington - John Dec of Wallington, entered eternal life on Fri. On Nov 22nd, he was 67. He has worked as a foreman for Jon Construction Company in Saddle Brook. John is survived by his wife Violet, his 3 children, John Dec, Krystyna and her husband Walter Dubis, and Joseph and Agnieszka Dec. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Joseph and Michael and his siblings Chester Dec and Krystyna Dul. Visiting 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm, today, Sun. Nov 24th, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave. Wallington. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Ave Wallington. John will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery, S. Hackensack. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com