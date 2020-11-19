1/1
Hasbrouck Heights - John P. Derin 83, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of West New York passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in New York City to the late John and Anna Derin. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Before retiring, John was a truck driver for East Rutherford Roofing Co. in East Rutherford . Previously, he was a maintenance supervisor for Leaseway Transportation Co. in Secaucus. John was a former leader for the Sea Scout Unit. Beloved husband of forty-five years to Mary (nee Miller) Derin. Devoted father of Beth Barca and her husband Jerry, Robert Derin and his wife Emily, Michele Tamarian and her husband Greg, John Derin and Peter Derin. Dear brother of Carole Little, Jacqueline Bagheri and her husband Fred, Michael Derin and his wife Linda, Anna Marie Diana and her husband Sal and the late August Thomas Derin. Loving grandfather of eleven grandchildren. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to your favorite charity would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
