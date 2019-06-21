|
|
John Donald Way, Jr.
Parkland, FL - Way, John Donald Jr., Det/Lt, 86, of Parkland, FL on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Rohloff) Way. Born in Hawthorne, NJ, he was the son of the late John Donald Way Sr. and the late Jennie (Pizzuti) Way. Retiring 34 years ago, John was employed by West Milford as a police officer and later as a Detective Lieutenant Commander. An Army veteran he was a member of the Superior Officers Association of West Milford and PBA Local # 162, John was an avid fisherman and spent his summers in Greenwood Lake and winters in Marathon, FL. Surviving are a son, William (wife, Cynthia), one daughter, Diane Fletcher and two sisters, Irene Cicero and Betty Earl. Four grandchildren also survive. Visitation on Sunday, June 23 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford from 2-4 PM. Entombment service on Monday, June 24 at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ at 11 AM. Friends please meet at funeral home on Monday at 10 AM. (richardsfuneralhome.com)