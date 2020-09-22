John Durkin
Wood Ridge - John Durkin, 90, peacefully passed away Sept 19. He leaves behind his wife and high school sweetheart Grace (Spargo) Durkin, beloved daughters Maureen & husband David McCormick of Hackensack, Carol & husband Michael Trinker of Wood Ridge. Predeceased by daughter Patricia, whose husband was David Beard of NY. Proud grandfather of David A. Beard & wife Meaghan Phipps, Christopher Beard, and Faith Trinker. Cherished brother of Clare & husband Richard Burke, loved by Erin Burke and all his relatives and friends.
Jack served in the Navy as a Tin Can Sailor, USS Knapp DD-653. He was a parishioner at Assumption Church and founding patron of Assumption School. After retirement he was known for his custom-made dollhouses, lovingly built in his garage. Life member VFW Post 3149, honorary life brother K of C Council 4524, and lifelong Giants fan. Visitation will be private. Friends are invited to Funeral Mass at Assumption Church, Wood Ridge at 10:30 am October 2. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jack's name to St Mary High School, Rutherford and Assumption Church. Online tributes at HennesseyHeightsFuneralHome.com