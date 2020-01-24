Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
John E. "Jack" Angevine

John E. "Jack" Angevine Obituary
John E. "Jack" Angevine

Spring Lake - John E. "Jack" Angevine, 77, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Wellington Estates.

Jack was born in Glen Ridge to his parents Harry and Margaret Angevine. He graduated from Villanova University in 1964 with a degree in Economics. He had a successful career with New Penn Motor Company followed by a Security position with the County of Bergen.

Jack was an accomplished cyclist enjoying the backroads of New Jersey. In his earlier years, he was an active member of Marble Collegiate Church in New York City, NY

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years Elizabeth McDonald Angevine, his siblings Andrew and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Margaret and brother William Angevine.

A Celebration of Jack's life and inurnment will be held at a later date at Marble Collegiate Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made in honor and memory of John (Jack) Angevine to Marble Collegiate Church, 1 W 29th St., NY, NY 10001.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ.

To offer condolences to the Angevine family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
