Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bomeisl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Bomeisl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Bomeisl Obituary
John E. Bomeisl

Westwood - BOMEISL, John E., 64, of Westwood passed away on July 16, 2019. Son of Donald F. (2013) and Margaret (1992). Beloved partner of Robert J. Jacoby Sr. Dear Brother of Donald E., James, Christopher and the late Thomas (2014). Loving uncle of Dustin, Kyle and Adam. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Monday, July 22nd from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 23rd 10 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Entombment Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Demarest Fire Department or Ambulance Corps would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now