Westwood - BOMEISL, John E., 64, of Westwood passed away on July 16, 2019. Son of Donald F. (2013) and Margaret (1992). Beloved partner of Robert J. Jacoby Sr. Dear Brother of Donald E., James, Christopher and the late Thomas (2014). Loving uncle of Dustin, Kyle and Adam. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Monday, July 22nd from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 23rd 10 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Entombment Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Demarest Fire Department or Ambulance Corps would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net