G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
49 Vreeland Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
John E. Czarnecki Obituary
John E. Czarnecki

South Hackensack - John E. Czarnecki passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 66.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1971 - 1974 in the 389th Army Band. He owned and operated The Music Gallery in Little Ferry for many years. He was a member of the Musicians Union Local #16-248 in Paterson, a member and past Financial Officer of American Legion Post #310 in Little Ferry, Past President of the South Hackensack Republican Club and Former Mayor of South Hackensack and a County Committee Member of the Bergen County Republican Organization. John was a very loyal NY Giants fan, who also had a tremendous love of Music and Golf. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Hackensack.

Beloved husband of 43 years to Renee M. (nee Rovere). Loving father of Michael Czarnecki and Robert Czarnecki. Dearest brother of Jane Wemp and her husband Mike, Patricia Czarnecki and Carol Czarnecki. John is also survived by his dear Aunt Frances Berwecky and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

The Funeral will begin on Saturday October 12th, at 9:30 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, at 11:00 AM. Cremation will be private. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation in John's memory to: NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit :

www.gentilefuneralservice.com
