John E. Gordon
Elmwood Park - John E Gordon, a Korean War Veteran died October 20, 2019. He was 90 years old, resided in Elmwood Park, NJ for 43 years. John was born on December 1, 1928 in Webster Massachusetts. John was married 49 years to the late Catherine Gordon. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Pomante and son in law Alan Pomante. John has two granddaughters Jacqueline Kiener and her husband Robert Kiener, Kathy Fasolo and her husband Peter Fasolo. He also has 5 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 23 from 4-8 at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home. Funeral Service Thursday at 11:00 am at Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street Elmwood Park. Interment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa NJ.