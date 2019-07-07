|
|
John "Sonny" E. Krystyniak
Clifton - John "Sonny" E. Krystyniak, 75, of Clifton passed away on July 6, 2019. Born in Passaic, Sonny lived in Clifton most of his life. He served his country as an MP with the Army National Guard of New Jersey and later worked as a truck driver for UPS for many years. Sonny was an avid deer hunter.
John is predeceased by his parents, John and Jean (Krzyzanowski) Krystyniak, and his sister Cheryl.
Visiting Tuesday 10-11AM with a Funeral Service to begin at 11AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. www.ShookFH.com