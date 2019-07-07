Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
John E. "Sonny" Krystyniak

John E. "Sonny" Krystyniak
John "Sonny" E. Krystyniak

Clifton - John "Sonny" E. Krystyniak, 75, of Clifton passed away on July 6, 2019. Born in Passaic, Sonny lived in Clifton most of his life. He served his country as an MP with the Army National Guard of New Jersey and later worked as a truck driver for UPS for many years. Sonny was an avid deer hunter.

John is predeceased by his parents, John and Jean (Krzyzanowski) Krystyniak, and his sister Cheryl.

Visiting Tuesday 10-11AM with a Funeral Service to begin at 11AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. www.ShookFH.com
