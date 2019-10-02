Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
John E. Obertlik Obituary
John E. Obertlik

Englewood Cliffs - Obertlik, John, E., age 68, of Galloway, NJ formerly of Englewood Cliffs, on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Born in Kingston, NY, he was Assistant Superintendent of the Englewood Cliffs Department of Public Works before retiring in 2005. He was a volunteer member of the Teaneck Youth Ambulance Corps. He started his fire service in Bergenfield before becoming an active 35 year member of the Englewood Cliffs Fire Department, where he held positions of Secretary, Fire Inspector, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, and Chief. He was a member of the Exempt Fire Association, Relief Association, Firemen's Association, BCFCA, NJFCA and NY & NJ FCA.

Beloved husband of Joanne (nee: Mirsky). Devoted father of Christopher and his wife Heather, Adam, and Joseph Obertlik and his late daughter Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Connor, Logan, Marissa and Lauren. Dear brother of Michael and the late Edward Obertlik.

The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Services Friday 10:30 am in the Funeral Home with entombment following. If so desired donations can be made to the Englewood Cliffs Fire Department. For condolences, directions, or information or call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
