John E. Richardson
Montvale - John E. Richardson, 93, of Piermont, NY, formerly of Montvale, NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Harriet (nee Lasting). Cherished father of Debra L. Richardson of Upper Grandview, NY and John E. Richardson, Jr. of Miami, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Ada Richardson and his sister Lola Roberts and her husband Thomas. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
John was a US Army Veteran of WWII. He retired from the FDNY after 20 years of dedicated service. He had a passion for Real Estate and was successful at it for over 50 years.
John was a devoted husband and father and loved animals and being outdoors. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Service will be held Thursday 10 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Donations in John's memory may be made to the s Project, .
