John E. Selser
Wayne - The Honorable John E. Selser, of Wayne, died at home Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born in Passaic, John was the son of John and Shirley Selser. Raised in Nutley, he graduated from high school there before earning his B.S. from Marietta College in Ohio.
Having had a passion for law for as long as his family can remember, John went on to earn his law degree from Seton Hall, and soon was a practicing family law attorney. He started his career with several different firms, before becoming a principal in his own firm in Hackensack.
While practicing, John served as President of the Bergen County Bar, served in many committees as the Chairman of the NJ Supreme Court Ethics Committee and Character & Fitness to Practice Law Committee. He was a long time mentor at the Ins of Court, all the while keeping his clients best interest in mind. He always wanted to help people, and most of all, do right by them.
In 2001, John was appointed as a Judge to the Superior Court of Passaic County and worked for the remainder of his career in the Family Division of the Passaic County Courthouse in Paterson, retiring in 2016. Since retiring, he was Of Counsel to the Epstein Law Firm.
When John wasn't working, he loved to spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren and their pets. Sitting by his pool, watching his family play while he read a good book was about as good as life could get for John. He loved to be with his sons, fishing the local lakes and traveling to their favorite north-western Ontario lodge. He didn't mind if he didn't catch a fish, for it was time spent with his loved ones that mattered most.
John is lovingly survived by his wife, Joann; his children, Christopher and his wife Mindi, Alison Scarpignato and her husband Michael, John and his wife Taylor, and Brian and his wife Christine; his sister, Jean SanGiacomo, his brother-in-law, Jim, and sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Cecilia; his grandchildren, Quincy, Mason, Nevin, and soon-to-be-born Santino ; and his nieces, Nina, Noelle and Natalia.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 5-9 pm at Our Lady of Magnificat Church, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Monday at the church. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Valley Hospital Foundation in John's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.