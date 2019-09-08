Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Ridge United Methodist Church
John E. Thomas Obituary
John E. Thomas

Park Ridge - John E. Thomas passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born May 29, 1926 to Lillian P. and Edward C. Thomas in Maybrook NY. John is predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years Joy Thomas, two sons, a daughter, and several brothers-in-law and several sisters-in-law. Loving father of Warren Thomas and his wife Diane of Lecanto, FL and Lillian Thomas of Park Ridge,NJ. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. John was a parishioner of the Park Ridge United Methodist Church. John served in the United States Navy during World War II serving in combat in both Saipan and Okinawa. In 1949 John started a 70 year commitment to the Park Ridge Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a lieutenant and captain. In 2016 he was honored with the title of Honorary Chief in recognition of his many years of dedicated service to Park Ridge. John also served as a member of the Tri Boro Ambulance Service from 1949 to 1962. John was appointed to the Park Ridge Police Department in 1955 and retired at the rank of Captain in 1987. Visitation 3 to 8 PM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with full Fire Department honors at 7:30 PM at Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge,NJ rsfhi.com. Funeral Service 11 AM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Park Ridge United Methodist Church followed by burial with full military honors at Westwood Cemetery. Donations in John's memory should be made to the Tri Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P O. Box 204, Park Ridge NJ 07656
