John E. Walsh
John E. Walsh, 76, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John is survived by his caring wife, Lori (Putkisto); devoted daughters Kathleen and Denise; son-in-law George; four grandchildren; six nieces and five nephews; cousins and extended family in the US and Ireland, as well as many cherished friends.
John was born in Brooklyn and attended Manhattan College; he later moved to New Jersey with his family. He was a Systems Engineer with IBM and a Network Manager at Panasonic and taught at St. Peter's College.
John was a member of the Boy Scouts and attained the level of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed collecting Lionel trains since childhood and during his retirement. John was very proud of his Irish heritage and was fortunate to travel to Ireland on several occasions with his family. On an annual basis, John and Lori would travel to the New England region, especially Vermont and Maine, during the Fall foliage season and enjoyed the hospitality of a local bed and breakfast or inn.
John spent his retirement years teaching yoga, volunteering and spending time with friends and family. John was also a friend of Bill W. for 22 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made, in John's name, to either the , Northeast Region, 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38148.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. To leave condolences please visit CostaMemorialHome.com.