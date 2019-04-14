|
|
John E. Walter
Wayne - WALTER, JOHN E. of Wayne, formerly of Fort Lee, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Prior to retiring in 1993, John had worked as a Supervisor for the Ford Motor Company in the Parts Distribution Department, in Teterboro for 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. John had a very kind and gentle soul, and was willing to help anyone in need without a second thought. Extremely devoted and proud husband to Irene G. (nee Gulino) for over 40 years. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Nora Walter. Father of Susan and Scott Walter. Beloved brother of James Walter and his wife Paulette of Maryville, IL, Thomas Walter and his wife Susan of Swansea, IL and the late Lenora Cavazos, Joseph Walter, Kathleen Thaxton, Darlene Wille, Mary Klopmeier and Rita Bobcik. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also pre-deceased by his loving in-laws John and Rose Gulino. The Funeral on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com