John E. Wassberg
Hasbrouck Heights - John E. Wassberg 84, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late John and Connie Wassberg. Before retiring, John was Superintendent for Bergen County Weights & Measures & Consumer Affairs in Hackensack. He was a former Councilman in Hasbrouck Heights from 1996-2003 and served as a Commissioner of Police, Fire, Health, Parks, Sanitation, Streets and Zoning. John was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Past President of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member and a Past Deputy Grand Knight of St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council 4524 in East Rutherford and a member and a Past Faithful Navigator of Santa Maria Fourth Degree Assembly 663 in Wallington and a member of the Color Corps. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Puruncajas) Wassberg. Devoted father of Connie Joyce and her husband Glenn. Dear brother of the late Arnold Wassberg. Brother-in-law of Victor Hugo, Oswaldo and Aida Puruncajas and the late Mercedes Encalada. Loving grandfather of Tristan and Lauren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, September 23rd at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church East Rutherford at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday, September 22nd from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Association, NJ. Chapter, P.O. Box 910 New Brunswick, NJ 08903 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com