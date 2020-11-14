John Edward Braun, MD
Oradell - Braun, John Edward, MD age 66 a longtime resident of Oradell died Friday, November 13, 2020. Devoted father of Alexandra, John, and Ronald Braun. Loving uncle of Chrissy Ix. Loving companion of Kristine Sneyer. Dear brother of the late Barbara Ix, Joe Braun, and Marilyn Harrison. Dr. Braun was well respected by his colleagues and sought after for his medical opinion on unique cases. He treated generations of patients throughout Oradell & Bergen County. He loved his patients & his patients looked upon him with a family like affection. During the Covid 19 pandemic he was on the Front lines for Holy Name Hospital - when asked Why he simply said , in his unassuming way , " I'm a Doctor .. that's what I do .. save lives!" He was a Practicing Physician at Holy Name Hospital for over 30 years, where he served on the Medical Review Board, as well as, the AOC Board. He was an Extraordinary Doctor, totally committed to caring for others; he loved his patients and his profession. He once drove to the hospital on Christmas morning after opening Christmas gifts with his children to release a patient so that they too could enjoy Christmas at home with their family. He was a loving father who had a profound love for his children who were the center of his life! He enjoyed time on the beach, and had an interest in Exotic Fish, which he housed in his waiting room to be shared with his patients. He was a graduate of George Washington University. He also had a lifelong commitment & passion in serving the Christian Brothers as a Bergen Catholic Alumnus. Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday 4-8PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Holy Name Foundation, 718 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ 07666. Visit Dr. Braun's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
.