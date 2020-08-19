John Edward Carolan



John Edward Carolan was born on January 1, 1939 at St Clare's Hospital in Manhattan, New York to Philip and Mary Carolan. He lived in the Bronx and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1956. Throughout his career as an accountant he worked at Chemical Bank, Bache and Co. and IBM. He met his wife, Margaret Ann Cooper in April of 1961 and they married on June 8th, 1963. In 1970, he and his family moved to Wanaque, NJ, where he lived until his death on March 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Peg Carolan and sons Sean and wife Laura, Kevin and wife Maryann, Terrence and Jennifer, and his daughter Amy Nedswick and husband Matthew, as well as Lisa and Anthony Tomaselli and Jeff and Kim Abbate. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Gerry and his 17 nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Nothing gave him greater joy than his 12 grandchildren: Alexandria, Emily, Katherine, Jack, Delilah, Ophelia, Ethan, Abigail, Rose, Chloe, Katy and Joseph.



John was one of the most approachable Irishmen you would have ever met, despite his stature. Gentle and loving, he always had time to talk with you about anything under the sun. When John spoke with you, you felt like you were the most important person in the room. If you really wanted to get him going, you could bring up science fiction and anything related to the stars. He was captivated by the idea of other worlds, and he loved the whole spectrum of science fiction. One of his favorite bible passages tied together his strong faith in God and his fascination with other worlds: "In my Father's house there are many dwelling places. If there were not, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?" (John 14:2)



John loved his God and his Church. His community meant the world to him, from his work as a trustee on the St. Francis Parish Council to his service as an EMT and lifetime member with the Wanaque First Aide Squad. He and his wife, Peg, enjoyed their time working with the youth of St. Francis of Assisi Church during Antioch and Pre-Cana.



John's family is forever grateful to his wife, Peg, for all of the loving nursing care she provided to him throughout his life, especially in his later years.



Please raise a glass and say a prayer for this great man.



May the road rise up to meet you



May the wind be always at your back



May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.



A public celebration of John's life will take place in the future when every person who loved him can safely gather under one roof. Donations in his honor can be made to the Wanaque First Aid Squad.



Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.









