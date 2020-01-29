Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward (Jack) Lafferty


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward (Jack) Lafferty Obituary
John Edward (Jack) Lafferty

New Milford - Jack Lafferty, 96, passed away January 26th, 2020. Born March 11, 1923, he was the son of the late John D. Lafferty and Margurite Lafferty. Jack was predeceased by his brother Gerard and sisters June Monroe and Vera Kuhn.

Jack was a graduate of Bogpta High School where he excelled in baseball, football and basketball. He was a proud WWII veteran, earning a Bronze Star during the Normandy Invasion. He saw action and earned battle stars for the Northern France, Central Europe, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) and the Rhineland campaigns.

Jack retired from Public Service Electric and Gas after 25 years service. He enjoyed his family, sports, history and his Irish heritage.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Anna; sons Michael (Nancy) and Terrence; grandchildren John D., Katie Ana and Tara Thurber Synder (Brian). Jack is also survived by his brother Floyd (Joyce) and a sister Irma Towle, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -