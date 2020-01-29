|
|
John Edward (Jack) Lafferty
New Milford - Jack Lafferty, 96, passed away January 26th, 2020. Born March 11, 1923, he was the son of the late John D. Lafferty and Margurite Lafferty. Jack was predeceased by his brother Gerard and sisters June Monroe and Vera Kuhn.
Jack was a graduate of Bogpta High School where he excelled in baseball, football and basketball. He was a proud WWII veteran, earning a Bronze Star during the Normandy Invasion. He saw action and earned battle stars for the Northern France, Central Europe, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) and the Rhineland campaigns.
Jack retired from Public Service Electric and Gas after 25 years service. He enjoyed his family, sports, history and his Irish heritage.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 67 years, Anna; sons Michael (Nancy) and Terrence; grandchildren John D., Katie Ana and Tara Thurber Synder (Brian). Jack is also survived by his brother Floyd (Joyce) and a sister Irma Towle, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private.