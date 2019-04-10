|
John Edwin Colie
- - Colie - John Edwin, 93, Merchant Marine (WWII) and Army (Korean War) Veteran, Attorney at Law employed by New Jersey Manufacturer's Insurance Company for over 25 years. In 1958 he graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and then went on to Rutgers Law School, graduating in 1961. Prior to becoming an attorney, John held a variety of positions, including: delivery boy for the Saturday Evening Post, beer truck driver, mailman, and construction assistant. A resident of Woodland Park and most recently, Belmar, John died peacefully at home in Belmar on April 6th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was cared for by his wife, Frances, and enjoyed family gatherings with his children and grandchildren. He was born in Jersey City and raised in Lyndhurst before settling in West Paterson upon marrying Frances Nejmeh of Paterson in 1959. John was an avid reader and card player, also known for his love of horse racing, crossword puzzles, and spending his winters in Florida. His most cherished moments were the annual Colie family cruises. John was an active member of Saint Ann Melkite Catholic Church's Holy Name Society, Marriage Encounter, Cursillo Rector, and several terms as Parish Council Member and President. John was a member of Toastmasters, the VFW and Kiwanis Clubs, the Knights of Columbus, and served on the Passaic Valley High School Board of Education, of which he was President.
John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances, and children, Dr. Christine Wilkerson and her husband Brian, John Colie and his wife Teresa, and Kevin Colie and his wife Sandra. John was blessed with seven grandchildren, Addie and Jack Wilkerson, Alex and Nick Colie, and JJ, Sebi and Iliana Colie. John was a dear brother to his late siblings, Gerald, Christopher, and Claire West, as well as nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Saint Ann Melkite Catholic Church located at 802 Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park, NJ. All are asked to assemble on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at the church at 9:30 am and funeral service to follow at 10:00 am.