John Eng Pong
Clifton - John Eng Pong, 61, of Clifton passed away from complications of COVID-19 on 4/2/20.
Beloved husband of Carmela Pong (Natoli) of 35 years this May. Devoted father of Rachel Mecca (Pong) and Christina Radosti (Pong) and sons-in-law Patrick and Justin. Loving son of Edward and Sue Pong of Passaic. Proud PopPop of Isaac and soon-to-be Giovanni. Brother to William and Linda Pong of Lodi and Debbie and Andre Torres of Sandyston. Uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews.
He loyally served our community as a Human Services Specialist II for the Passaic County Board of Social Services and CWA Local 1037 member, 27 years next month. He was an alumnus of Montclair State College and Passaic High School.
John loved his family and friends, the Yankees, winning nearly every game of bowling, pool, and table tennis, music and singing, and telling jokes. He will always be remembered for his kindness, warmth, generosity, and sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the CDC's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund or .
A private funeral service will be held as guided by Shook Funeral Home, Clifton, given current circumstances. We will celebrate his life in the manner he deserves in the future. www.ShookFH.com