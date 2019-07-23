|
John Evans
Wyckoff - John Evans, 93, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ in 1925, and later lived in Franklin Lakes, NJ and Wyckoff, NJ before moving to Florida over twenty years ago.
John was widowed in 2004 by his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Amelia Mae Evans. He is survived by his devoted partner, Maryann Ziegler, of fifteen years.
Mr. Evans was also predeceased by his eldest son, Christopher Evans, who passed away in 2014.
John is lovingly survived by his children, Richard Evans and Matthew Evans, and daughter Ione Evans-Conquy; and daughter-in-laws Jane Evans, Heidi Evans and Sue Ann Evans; grandchildren Lucas Evans, Danielle Rosso-Conquy (husband Blake), Alicia Evans, John Conquy, Connor Evans, Michael Evans, and Katherine Evans.
A highly-accomplished civil engineer, architect, planner, and land surveyor who founded Evans Architects in Paterson, Mr. Evans earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Newark College of Engineering and a Master of Arts in American Literature from the University of Chicago. Always having a voracious appetite for knowledge and travel, he could speak fluently five languages.
John Evans honorably served his country and enlisted in the Army during World War II. Post-war, Mr. Evans dutifully served his community as Borough Engineer of North Haledon, NJ, President of the Paterson, NJ Board of Standards and Appeals, Consultant to the Paterson Parking Authority, Paterson Rotary, and the West Paterson School Board. He also was a member of the Board of Directors of St. Joseph's Hospital.
Mr. Evans was from the Greatest Generation. The eldest of four siblings born into the Depression, John did what he could to help his family at a very early age. He started out by picking up scrap metal and loading it into his little red wagon to sell when he was just five years old to make some money for his family. He was always hardworking, and a fine example of how someone could change and evolve. He was naturally full of charm, with a big heart, bright blue eyes with love and kindness for so many. He had a truly beautiful spirit felt by all who came in contact with him.
The family will receive friends this Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ vpfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John Evans may be made to Our House Foundation, ourhousenj.org.
"The present is the ever-moving shadow that divides yesterday from tomorrow. In that lies hope."
Frank Lloyd Wright