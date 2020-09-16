1/
John F. Aleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Aleman

West Milford - age 61, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. John was formerly employed by the Chris Club in Clifton. He enjoyed painting, listening to and collecting music and Karaoke. John was also Carol Burnett's #1 fan and an avid animal lover. Beloved son of Sally Maturo; loving brother of Vickie and her husband Emil Mirsik, and Debra and her husband Robert Kerr; devoted uncle of Alec, Krysta, Stephen, Elizabeth and Kevin. He is also survived by one loving aunt and one uncle; and two dear great-aunts. John was predeceased by his father John Aleman; brother William J. Aleman; uncle William L. Matthews; stepfather Louis Maturo; and his grandmother Elizabeth Matthews. All services are private and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter, PO Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480, http://westmilfordanimalshelter.org/donate/ or to your favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore's Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved