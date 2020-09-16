John F. Aleman
West Milford - age 61, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. John was formerly employed by the Chris Club in Clifton. He enjoyed painting, listening to and collecting music and Karaoke. John was also Carol Burnett's #1 fan and an avid animal lover. Beloved son of Sally Maturo; loving brother of Vickie and her husband Emil Mirsik, and Debra and her husband Robert Kerr; devoted uncle of Alec, Krysta, Stephen, Elizabeth and Kevin. He is also survived by one loving aunt and one uncle; and two dear great-aunts. John was predeceased by his father John Aleman; brother William J. Aleman; uncle William L. Matthews; stepfather Louis Maturo; and his grandmother Elizabeth Matthews. All services are private and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter, PO Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480, http://westmilfordanimalshelter.org/donate/
or to your favorite charity
.