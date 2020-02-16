|
|
John F. Hanley
Park Ridge - John F. Hanley, 84, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marian. Father of Coleen who passed away in 2013, John, Christine and Tim. Predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Donald. Grandfather of Jacqueline, Jennifer, Kathryn, Ashley, Zachary and Danielle. Great Grandfather of Parker. Before retiring, he was an electrician for Local Union #164, I.B.E.W., in Paramus. He was a Navy Veteran and also a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge. He was a member of Mother Seton Council Knights of Columbus, Washington Twp. and American Legion Post 206, Westwood. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. Graveside Service will be held at Westwood Cemetery on Thursday at 11AM. Becker-funeralhome.com