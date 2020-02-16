Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Westwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Hanley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Hanley Obituary
John F. Hanley

Park Ridge - John F. Hanley, 84, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marian. Father of Coleen who passed away in 2013, John, Christine and Tim. Predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Donald. Grandfather of Jacqueline, Jennifer, Kathryn, Ashley, Zachary and Danielle. Great Grandfather of Parker. Before retiring, he was an electrician for Local Union #164, I.B.E.W., in Paramus. He was a Navy Veteran and also a Sergeant in the Army National Guard. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge. He was a member of Mother Seton Council Knights of Columbus, Washington Twp. and American Legion Post 206, Westwood. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9PM. Graveside Service will be held at Westwood Cemetery on Thursday at 11AM. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -