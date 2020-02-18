|
|
Brother John F. Hanley
The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother John F. Hanley, who passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Brother Hanley was initiated into Local Union No. 164 in 1959, and was an IBEW member for 61 years, living in Park Ridge, New Jersey. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, New Jersey. A graveside service will be held at Westwood Cemetery on Thursday, February 20th at 11:00 am. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
Thomas J. Sullivan
President