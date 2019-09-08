|
|
John F. Lamoreaux
Basking Ridge - On Sept. 7, 2019 the soul of John F. Lamoreaux passed from this world into God's hands. He was surrounded by his wife and love, Joyce (nee Buonocore) of 62 years and 2 daughters, Cheryl and Susan Ballanco (nee Lamoreaux), her husband Jerry plus grandsons Doug and Greg Ballanco. Born in 1933 in Liberty NY he had resided in the NJ since 1939. He was an All-State football player at Ramsey High and received an athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina. Service in the military followed with stations in Korea and later in Europe for the 2nd Armored Division and US Army Europe. After his military service John completed additional academic studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University (BS and MBA) plus the Wharton School, Columbia and The New School in NYC. He worked in the defense industry with Security Clearance approval. He moved up in management relatively fast serving as GM or President of several corporations. John was preceded in death by his mother Anna (nee Soracco), father Virge, and brother William and his wife Patsy Ann.
He was as an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Football Giants, holding season tickets for the latter since 1962 . Funeral services will be held at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood NJ, visiting hours from 2 to 4 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM Monday September 9. The Funeral Mass will be held at The Church of the Assumption in Emerson NJ Sept 10 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories in Washington Twp, NJ. In lieu of flowers relatives and friends are requested to send donations to Foundation for Morristown Medical Center/Inpatient Hospice & Palliative Care. Becker-funeralhome.com