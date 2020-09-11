John F. Maresca



Saddle Brook - John F. Maresca, age 89, of Saddle Brook departed this life on September 10, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Frank and Rose Maresca. He served as an Army Ranger in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Before retiring, John was a mechanic for the Department of Transportation in New York City. He was the beloved husband of Adeline (nee Volper) Maresca. Devoted father of Catherine Lavecchia and her husband Mark and Francesca M. Maresca and his extended family Ralph Scola and his wife Martha and Rosemarie Scola. Dear brother of the late Genevieve Moreno, Daniel and William Maresca. He was a cherished grandpa to John F. Maresca and a beloved pop pop to Gabbi Morgado and Sergio Morgado, Jr. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and a great friend to many people. John was a proud member and a Past Exalted Ruler twice for the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 in Hasbrouck Heights. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, September 14th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday, September 13th from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 128 Baldwin Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 in John's memory would be appreciated.









