|
|
John F. McCarron
Washington - John F. McCarron, 83, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Bronx, NY to John and Lillian McCarron. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane and his dear sister, Maureen Simpson. Diane and John are extremely thankful to Diane's brother, Robert D'Alessandro and Diane's cousin, Patti Del Bene for their undying love and support over the past year. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, July 14 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating John's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Monday, July 15 at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com