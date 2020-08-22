1/
John F. Monaco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Monaco

John F. Monaco, Jr., 62, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Monaco was born in Hackensack and grew up in Lyndhurst. He graduated from Lyndhurst High School and began working for the family auto body shop, Plaid Motors, Inc, alongside his father, John F. Monaco, Sr., until his death in 2016. John continued to run the family business alongside his son, John III. A fun loving guy who loved life, his family, his friends, being at the shore, boating and his antique cars. He was loved by all and will be forever in our hearts. John is predeceased by his father, John F, Monaco, Sr. (2016) and by his brothers, Frank C. Monaco (2019), Robert C. Monaco (2007), and Charles R. Monaco (2002), Brother in-law Frank Reilly (2002),. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Theresa (née Reilly), by his only son, John F. Monaco, III. John is also survived by his mother, Hilda (née Tiago) Monaco, by his sister, Robyn Piserchia, sisters in-laws, Kathy Bottiglieri, Pat Reilly and Fran Reilly, by his nieces and nephews, Raychel Piserchia, Ilissa and Keith Benjamin, Michael Reilly, Shane Ryan, Joseph Bottiglieri, Bryan Bottiglieri, and Andrew and Olivia Bottiglieri and also by his dear grand nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc. 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM, commencing with a funeral service which begins at 7:30PM in the funeral home. His family asks that you kindly omit flowers and consider a donation in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 OR Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad, PO Box 299, Lodi, New Jersey 07644.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved