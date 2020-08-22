John F. Monaco
John F. Monaco, Jr., 62, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mr. Monaco was born in Hackensack and grew up in Lyndhurst. He graduated from Lyndhurst High School and began working for the family auto body shop, Plaid Motors, Inc, alongside his father, John F. Monaco, Sr., until his death in 2016. John continued to run the family business alongside his son, John III. A fun loving guy who loved life, his family, his friends, being at the shore, boating and his antique cars. He was loved by all and will be forever in our hearts. John is predeceased by his father, John F, Monaco, Sr. (2016) and by his brothers, Frank C. Monaco (2019), Robert C. Monaco (2007), and Charles R. Monaco (2002), Brother in-law Frank Reilly (2002),. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Theresa (née Reilly), by his only son, John F. Monaco, III. John is also survived by his mother, Hilda (née Tiago) Monaco, by his sister, Robyn Piserchia, sisters in-laws, Kathy Bottiglieri, Pat Reilly and Fran Reilly, by his nieces and nephews, Raychel Piserchia, Ilissa and Keith Benjamin, Michael Reilly, Shane Ryan, Joseph Bottiglieri, Bryan Bottiglieri, and Andrew and Olivia Bottiglieri and also by his dear grand nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc. 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM, commencing with a funeral service which begins at 7:30PM in the funeral home. His family asks that you kindly omit flowers and consider a donation in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 OR Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad, PO Box 299, Lodi, New Jersey 07644.