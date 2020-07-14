John F. Nelson



Wallington - John F. Nelson, died July 13, 2020 peacefully after fighting a long battle of Parkinson's. He was born in Johnson City, NY on September 30, 1926. He is survived by his wife, Julia Baker-Nelson and many nieces and nephews located in New York and New Jersey. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Harrington and Mildred (Nichols) Nelson and brother Robert H. Nelson. John was much loved and will be missed. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association (PO Box 910 New Brunswick, New Jersey 08903) would be kindly appreciated by his family.









